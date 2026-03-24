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UST and Aptia Group Win ISG Paragon Award for Transformative Partnership

UST, a leader in AI-driven technology solutions, has received the ISG Paragon Award for 'Partnership of the Year' for its collaboration with Aptia Group. The award highlights the significant business outcomes achieved through their partnership in overcoming challenges faced by the pensions industry, specifically focusing on data integrity and system performance during transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 14:28 IST
UST and Aptia Group Win ISG Paragon Award for Transformative Partnership
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UST, a dominant force in AI and technology solutions, has been honored with the ISG Paragon Award, clinching the title of 'Partnership of the Year' alongside Aptia Group. This accolade underscores their combined efforts in tackling the complex challenges of the pensions industry, particularly with data integrity and system performance enhancements during transformative phases.

The award recognizes the critical role of industry partnerships in addressing systemic issues, as demonstrated by UST's pivotal role in Aptia Group's intricate carve-out program, covering UK pension administration and US employee benefits portfolios. UST implemented a rigorous testing strategy to ensure compliance with regulatory standards, focusing on functionality, data integrity, performance, and security, all within challenging time constraints.

Chief Operating Officer of UST, Praveen Prabhakaran, highlighted the agile and responsive nature of their partnership in achieving exceptional business results. Imran Ali, Aptia Group's CIO, commended UST's commitment to quality and problem-solving, contributing to a secure, resilient platform for their clientele. The partnership reflects a unified vision towards delivering robust and effective solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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