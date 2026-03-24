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Zepto Revolutionizes Quick Commerce with Innovative Features

Zepto, a quick commerce platform, unveiled new in-app features focused on 'behaviour-led commerce,' including a 'Pay Later' facility and Real Lens for fresh produce images. These updates aim to reduce shopping friction and enhance customer experience by providing interest-free credit and real-time product visuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:21 IST
Zepto Revolutionizes Quick Commerce with Innovative Features
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  • India

Zepto, a rising player in the quick commerce industry, is shifting its strategic priorities from cutting delivery times to enhancing the shopping experience through 'behaviour-led commerce' solutions. On Tuesday, the company launched several new in-app features designed to streamline the consumer journey and offer greater convenience.

Among the innovations is the 'Pay Later' option, which grants users a 15-day interest-free repayment cycle within the app, simplifying the checkout process by eliminating the need for One-Time Passwords or third-party redirects. The service provides instant credit up to Rs 10,000 for transactions, and it's currently being rolled out to a select user base.

Additionally, Zepto introduced Real Lens, a feature offering real-time, timestamped photographs of fresh produce from local stores to foster trust and increase conversion rates. The platform also added an 'Add After Checkout' function, allowing customers to supplement existing orders without compromising delivery timelines, further enhancing user experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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