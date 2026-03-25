Anthropic Challenges Pentagon's Risk Designation

In a high-stakes legal battle, Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company, is seeking to halt the Pentagon's designation of the firm as a supply chain risk. The company faces significant repercussions from the Trump administration over its stance against the military's unrestricted use of its AI technologies.

A federal court hearing in San Francisco is set to address the company's lawsuit, which argues that the administration's actions violate First Amendment and due process rights. This legal dispute stems from Anthropic's refusal to permit its technology for mass surveillance and autonomous weapons.

As the case unfolds, US District Judge Rita Lin has requested detailed answers from both parties, focusing on discrepancies between official directives and social media statements by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. The outcome could have profound implications for the intersection of technology and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)