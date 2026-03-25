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Science Innovations and Challenges: From Cloning Risks to Lunar Ambitions

This update covers science advancements and challenges, highlighting issues in mouse cloning, a NASA contract with Intuitive Machines for lunar payload delivery, NASA's $20 billion moon base plan, Russia's satellite network ambitions, and a docking challenge faced by a Russian spacecraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 02:26 IST
Science Innovations and Challenges: From Cloning Risks to Lunar Ambitions
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In a significant revelation about the limitations of cloning, researchers in Japan found that repeat cloning of mice leads to grave genetic mutations over generations. In their two-decade-long study, they cloned 1,206 mice from a single donor. While initial generations showed no issues, mutations culminated fatally by the 58th generation.

NASA's partnership with Intuitive Machines heralds new developments, signing a $180.4 million contract to transport science payloads to the moon's south pole. This deal, part of NASA's Artemis program, involves deliveries from entities such as the Australian Space Agency and Honeybee Robotics, a Blue Origin unit.

In a strategic shift, NASA has scrapped plans for a lunar orbit station, opting instead to construct a $20 billion base on the moon's surface. The vision includes nuclear-powered exploration of Mars, highlighted by NASA's leadership change under Trump appointee Jared Isaacman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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