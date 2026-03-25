OpenAI's Abrupt Shift: Disney's Billion-Dollar Sora Project Cancelled

In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI has decided to discontinue its AI video tool, Sora, halting a major collaboration with Walt Disney Co that was worth $1 billion. This announcement came just after a meeting between the two companies, showcasing the sudden pivot in OpenAI's business strategy.

The decision signifies OpenAI's focus on more lucrative areas, such as coding tools and services for corporate clients, as it gears up for a potential stock market debut. The abrupt ending of the Sora project highlights the complexities involved in streamlining operations within rapidly evolving AI markets.

Despite the setback, both OpenAI and Disney are exploring other avenues of partnership. Originally introduced in early 2024, Sora amazed the tech world with its ability to create feature film-like videos from text prompts, but its cancellation now leaves OpenAI's competitors with new opportunities to capture market share.