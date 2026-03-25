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UPS Launches $100 Million Logistics Hub in Taiwan Amid Semiconductor Surge

United Parcel Service has unveiled a $100 million logistics center in Taiwan, its largest in Asia Pacific, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand from technology companies. Situated in Taoyuan, the hub will support semiconductor giants like TSMC and Applied Materials, strengthening Taiwan’s leadership in the global semiconductor industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taoyuan | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:11 IST
UPS Launches $100 Million Logistics Hub in Taiwan Amid Semiconductor Surge
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United Parcel Service (UPS) has launched a major $100 million logistics center in Taiwan, marking its largest facility in the Asia Pacific region. The opening comes as demand from technology companies surges, notably from Taiwan, home to TSMC—the world's foremost contract chip manufacturer. This move places UPS at a strategic advantage as more industries rely on advanced semiconductors fueling AI technology.

Located in northern Taiwan's Taoyuan, near the island's biggest international airport, the center will also serve as a critical distribution point for Applied Materials, the leading U.S. semiconductor equipment maker. According to Lauren Zhao, president of UPS Asia Pacific Supply Chain Solutions and Freight Forwarding, around 80% of the freight managed at the new facility is high-tech.

With Taiwan's acknowledged global lead in semiconductor technology, UPS is contemplating expanding operations to southern Taiwan's Kaohsiung, contingent on customer needs. This area is witnessing growth with TSMC's new large factory, further cementing Taiwan's dominance in semiconductor manufacturing.

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