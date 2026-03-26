Big Tech Faces Legal Fire: Jury Verdicts Signal New Era for Social Media Accountability

Recent jury decisions in California and New Mexico have intensified the legal gaze on tech giants Meta Platforms and Alphabet's Google. These rulings hold social media companies potentially accountable for harm to children, marking a turning point in ongoing litigation over mental health impacts.

In Los Angeles, a jury concluded that Meta and Google were lax in their platform design, awarding $6 million to plaintiff Kaley G.M. for alleged depression and suicidal thoughts caused by platform addiction. New Mexico's trial further pinpointed Meta as culpable for misleading safety claims on Facebook and Instagram, resulting in a $375 million order.

These cases serve as pivotal tests of whether tech companies can be held liable for addictive features targeting youth. With thousands of related lawsuits looming in federal and state courts, these verdicts could shape future legal approaches and settlements concerning the tech industry's responsibility for societal well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)