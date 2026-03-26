Pioneering AI Symposium Hosted by Harvard Kennedy School

The Telangana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, is set to virtually deliver the keynote address at an innovative AI symposium organized by the Harvard Kennedy School. Scheduled for March 27, this event gathers eminent figures from government, industry, and academia to explore the dynamic global AI landscape.

Owing to the ongoing budget session, Chief Minister Reddy will not be travelling to Boston but will instead deliver his address online as a special arrangement. Jeremy Weinstein, the Dean of the Faculty at Harvard Kennedy School, will open the symposium with his remarks.

The meeting, supported by various Harvard think tanks, will host discussions on 'The Race to AGI,' 'AI in Emerging Markets,' and 'The Future of Work and Education.' Distinguished speakers like Anousheh Ansari, Illango Pachamuthu, and others will share their insights on these critical topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)