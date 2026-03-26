India Inaugurates Advanced CoE for Simulation and Digital Engineering

In a strategic move to accelerate semiconductor and electronic system development, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has collaborated with CADFEM India Pvt. Ltd. and Synopsys to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) for Simulation and Digital Engineering. The initiative is set to enhance India's technological capabilities by integrating high-fidelity simulation and electronic design automation at the Centre for Nano Science and Engineering (CeNSE).

The CoE is designed to bring multiphysics simulation tools, computational infrastructure, and specialized training to fast-track research in key technology domains such as photonics, electronics, and next-generation semiconductor systems. Commenting on the collaboration, Dr. Shankar Kumar Selvaraja, Associate Professor at CeNSE, emphasized the benefits of digitally validating concepts early in the design cycle, which aids in expediting research while bolstering design confidence.

Under the partnership, CADFEM India and Synopsys will deploy simulation software, provide training programs, and offer technical support to build strong simulation expertise within the research community. This move is expected to empower researchers, facilitate a connected digital engineering ecosystem, and further India's semiconductor ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)