Canada Rushes to Secure Mercosur Trade Pact by Autumn
Canada's minister of international trade aims to finalize a free-trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc by autumn. The negotiation timeline is expedited to every six weeks. This effort was highlighted by Maninder Sidhu during a World Trade Organization ministerial conference in Cameroon.
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- Cameroon
Canada is accelerating efforts to secure a free-trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc by autumn. This ambitious goal was confirmed by the country's minister of international trade.
Maninder Sidhu, addressing a World Trade Organization ministerial conference in Cameroon, disclosed plans to conduct negotiations every six weeks. The minister emphasized a strong commitment from all partners to meet the autumn deadline.
The trade pact is expected to bolster economic ties between Canada and the South American bloc. As talks intensify, both parties aim to iron out remaining issues swiftly, ensuring the agreement is concluded in a timely manner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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