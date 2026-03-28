Dutch Triumph: Reijnders Seals Victory Against Norway

The Netherlands showcased their resilience in a World Cup warm-up match, clawing back from a deficit to beat Norway 2-1 on Friday. A determined effort at the Amsterdam Arena saw Tijjani Reijnders clinch the winning goal.

Norway initially took the lead in the 24th minute with a strike from Andreas Schjelderup, silencing the home crowd temporarily. However, Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk delivered an equalizer, setting the stage for a gripping encounter.

Despite the absence of star players Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, Norway put up strong resistance. Yet, Reijnders shone with a critical goal in the 51st minute, turning the match in favor of the Netherlands ahead of the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the United States in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)