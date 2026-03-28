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Global AI Confluence 2026 Unites Students for a Tech-Powered Future

Over 180 international students from 26 countries participated in India's 'Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026.' The event focused on AI's socio-economic impact, ethical values, and global innovation. Experts emphasized creating indigenous AI models and discussed concerns like data privacy and misinformation. The conference concluded at Guru Gorakshnath Research Centre auditorium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 28-03-2026 22:10 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 22:10 IST
Global AI Confluence 2026 Unites Students for a Tech-Powered Future
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Over 180 international students from 26 countries gathered in India for the 'Global Artificial Intelligence Confluence 2026,' aiming to explore AI's innovation and socio-economic influence. The two-day event began on Friday, organized by the university alongside Meta and the World Organisation of Students and Youth.

Dinesh Pratap Singh, Uttar Pradesh's Horticulture Minister, inaugurated the conference with a call for prioritizing ethical values in AI. Various sessions discussed AI's role in accessibility, culture, education, and entrepreneurship. Concerns about data sovereignty and the creation of indigenous AI models to mitigate global monopolies were also highlighted.

In a virtual closing address, newly elected Nepal MP Sandeep Rana underscored AI's impact on global competition, education, and entrepreneurship. He emphasized navigating challenges like misinformation and data privacy with awareness and ethics. The event concluded with calls for AI to align with human values and social justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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