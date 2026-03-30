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Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search

Netcore Unbxd has unveiled its Agentic Multimodal Search, combining image and language input to better interpret consumer intent in e-commerce. This innovation represents a shift from retrieval to interpretation in digital commerce, enhancing the shopping experience, especially in visually driven categories like fashion and home decor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:58 IST
Netcore Unbxd Revolutionizes E-commerce with Agentic Multimodal Search
  • Country:
  • India

Netcore Unbxd, an AI-powered product discovery leader, has globally launched Agentic Multimodal Search. This new feature helps e-commerce systems interpret shopper intent by integrating image and natural language inputs within a single search experience.

According to Ravi Shankar Mishra, Product Director at Netcore Unbxd, as commerce becomes more visual, shoppers benefit from not having to convert intent into rigid searches. This unified approach allows shoppers to upload images and refine their search with language prompts.

The innovation is crucial for visually-driven sectors like fashion, where aesthetics impact product discovery. Such a system interprets visual and text signals together, enhancing precision in search results and user experience in the digital shopping landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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