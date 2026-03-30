Nxtra Data Secures $1 Billion to Fuel AI Data Center Expansion

Bharti Airtel announced on Monday that Nxtra Data, its data center subsidiary, has secured a $1 billion investment spearheaded by Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle, and Anchorage Capital. Continuing to hold a controlling stake, Airtel will contribute to the investment round.

This significant investment positions Nxtra at a $3.1 billion valuation and will support its AI data center expansion, aimed at fostering the next phase of growth. The investment, subject to regulatory approvals, will focus on enhancing Nxtra's capabilities to cater to enterprise, hyperscaler, and governmental needs.

The expansion will boost India's position as a leading data center hub, with strategic partnerships, including a recent collaboration with Google, marking Nxtra's significant strides in the digital infrastructure landscape.