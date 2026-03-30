Left Menu

Nxtra Data Secures $1 Billion to Fuel AI Data Center Expansion

Bharti Airtel's subsidiary, Nxtra Data, has secured a $1 billion investment for AI-focused data center expansion, led by Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle, and Anchorage Capital. Valued at $3.1 billion post-transaction, Nxtra plans to enhance its services and meet growing demands from enterprises and government organizations across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:34 IST
Nxtra Data Secures $1 Billion to Fuel AI Data Center Expansion
  • Country:
  • India

Bharti Airtel announced on Monday that Nxtra Data, its data center subsidiary, has secured a $1 billion investment spearheaded by Alpha Wave Global, Carlyle, and Anchorage Capital. Continuing to hold a controlling stake, Airtel will contribute to the investment round.

This significant investment positions Nxtra at a $3.1 billion valuation and will support its AI data center expansion, aimed at fostering the next phase of growth. The investment, subject to regulatory approvals, will focus on enhancing Nxtra's capabilities to cater to enterprise, hyperscaler, and governmental needs.

The expansion will boost India's position as a leading data center hub, with strategic partnerships, including a recent collaboration with Google, marking Nxtra's significant strides in the digital infrastructure landscape.

TRENDING

1
Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

Pipeline Sabotage in Balochistan Disrupts Gas Supply

 Pakistan
2
CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

CPI(ML) Liberation Slams Government's Anti-Communist Rhetoric

 India
3
Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

Montella's Turkish Triumph: A Battle for World Cup Glory

 Global
4
CPI(M) Challenges FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026: A Fight for Constitutional Morality

CPI(M) Challenges FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026: A Fight for Constitutional Mora...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026