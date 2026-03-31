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EPG Secures $100M to Revolutionize AI Data Center Infrastructure

EPG has raised over $100 million in Series B+ financing, led by Decarbonization Partners, to enhance its AI data center infrastructure globally. The funding will expand EPG's R&D, manufacturing, and delivery capabilities, meeting growing demands for sustainable, high-density data centers. This underscores EPG's commitment to innovation and international expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:45 IST
EPG Secures $100M to Revolutionize AI Data Center Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • Singapore

EPG has successfully secured over $100 million in a Series B+ financing round led by Decarbonization Partners, a joint venture integrating efforts of BlackRock and Temasek. Additional backing from Alibaba Cloud and other strategic investors further consolidates EPG's position in the market.

Founded in 2004, EPG specializes in modular data center solutions that offer rapid deployment and reduced environmental impact. The new funding will enable the company to bolster its R&D, manufacturing, and delivery operations for AI data centers worldwide. This comes at a pivotal time as global needs shift towards high-density, fast-deployment models in the digital age.

The funding arrives as the company experiences strong momentum, marked by its international expansion with new offices opening in strategic regions including Japan, Thailand, and Dubai. EPG's modular data centers are part of a broader strategy to deliver scalable and cost-effective infrastructure solutions on a global scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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