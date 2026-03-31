P. R. Ramesh Joins VerSe Innovation Board as Independent Director

VerSe Innovation, India's premier AI-driven local language platform, has appointed Mr. P. R. Ramesh, former Chairman of Deloitte India, as an Independent Director on its Board. Ramesh will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee, enhancing the governance architecture as the company enters its next phase of growth.

With over 40 years in financial oversight and corporate governance, Ramesh brings a wealth of experience to the table. His career includes advising top Indian and multinational corporations on risk management and regulatory compliance. He has also served on the boards of major companies like Air India and Cipla.

Ramesh aims to embed discipline and accountability into VerSe's operations, ensuring that financial controls and risk management align with its rapid growth. VerSe is renowned for its AI technology that caters to India's local language content market through platforms like Dailyhunt and Josh.

(With inputs from agencies.)