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Proho Revolutionizes India's Home Resale Market with AI and Guaranteed Sales

Proho, an AI-powered platform, transforms residential resale in India by reducing uncertainty for both sellers and buyers. By using AI-driven valuation models and a strategic distribution system, it shortens sales cycles and ensures efficient transactions. The firm recently raised $1 million to expand operations and develop further valuation intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:33 IST
Proho Revolutionizes India's Home Resale Market with AI and Guaranteed Sales

Proho is revolutionizing residential resale transactions in India, tackling the uncertainty that plagues sellers and buyers alike. Leveraging AI-driven, unit-level valuation models, the company deftly analyzes historical transactions, live market signals, and buyer engagement data to understand pricing dynamics in micro-markets.

This innovative approach is coupled with a distribution system where homes are refurbished and matched with qualified buyers, streamlining the sales process. The result? Proho, acting as a guaranteed sell platform, ensures quick transactions without sacrificing unit economics, particularly evident in Noida's swift sale cycles.

Co-founders Saurav Suman, Alaukik Kumar, and Shalin Gandhi bring a wealth of experience to the table. Proho recently raised $1 million to bolster its AI valuation capabilities and broaden its market reach, aiming for clarity and predictability in India's booming $60 billion annual property market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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