Proho Revolutionizes India's Home Resale Market with AI and Guaranteed Sales
Proho, an AI-powered platform, transforms residential resale in India by reducing uncertainty for both sellers and buyers. By using AI-driven valuation models and a strategic distribution system, it shortens sales cycles and ensures efficient transactions. The firm recently raised $1 million to expand operations and develop further valuation intelligence.
Proho is revolutionizing residential resale transactions in India, tackling the uncertainty that plagues sellers and buyers alike. Leveraging AI-driven, unit-level valuation models, the company deftly analyzes historical transactions, live market signals, and buyer engagement data to understand pricing dynamics in micro-markets.
This innovative approach is coupled with a distribution system where homes are refurbished and matched with qualified buyers, streamlining the sales process. The result? Proho, acting as a guaranteed sell platform, ensures quick transactions without sacrificing unit economics, particularly evident in Noida's swift sale cycles.
Co-founders Saurav Suman, Alaukik Kumar, and Shalin Gandhi bring a wealth of experience to the table. Proho recently raised $1 million to bolster its AI valuation capabilities and broaden its market reach, aiming for clarity and predictability in India's booming $60 billion annual property market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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