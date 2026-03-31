Proho Revolutionizes India's Home Resale Market with AI and Guaranteed Sales

Proho is revolutionizing residential resale transactions in India, tackling the uncertainty that plagues sellers and buyers alike. Leveraging AI-driven, unit-level valuation models, the company deftly analyzes historical transactions, live market signals, and buyer engagement data to understand pricing dynamics in micro-markets.

This innovative approach is coupled with a distribution system where homes are refurbished and matched with qualified buyers, streamlining the sales process. The result? Proho, acting as a guaranteed sell platform, ensures quick transactions without sacrificing unit economics, particularly evident in Noida's swift sale cycles.

Co-founders Saurav Suman, Alaukik Kumar, and Shalin Gandhi bring a wealth of experience to the table. Proho recently raised $1 million to bolster its AI valuation capabilities and broaden its market reach, aiming for clarity and predictability in India's booming $60 billion annual property market.

(With inputs from agencies.)