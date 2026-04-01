Trump's Towering Presidential Library in Miami: A Symbol of Opulence

Developers unveiled plans for Donald Trump's presidential library in Miami, featuring a towering structure with notable replicas of the White House and aviation elements. An AI-generated video, shared by Trump, depicts the building with opulent gold accents and a patriotic display of the American flag.

The funding campaign for this landmark has begun, as confirmed by the White House. Eric Trump described the project as a tribute to his father's legacy, among other proposed ventures like a new White House ballroom and a triumphal arch in Washington.

AI-generated visuals play an increasing role in politics, as confirmed by Reuters using Google's AI tools. The library video showcased signature Trump styles, though no detailed architectural plans have been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)