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India's Semiconductor Surge: Bridging Sanand and Silicon Valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to strengthening its role in the global semiconductor market while inaugurating a new plant in Sanand. India aims to establish a robust semiconductor ecosystem, ensure critical technology supply chains, and promote self-reliance in minerals, bolstered by strategic initiatives like Pax Silica.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanand | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:11 IST
India's Semiconductor Surge: Bridging Sanand and Silicon Valley
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a crowd on Tuesday, underlined India's strategic move in the semiconductor industry with the inauguration of Kaynes Semicon's outsourced plant in Sanand.

Modi emphasized the importance of securing supply chains and boosting India's standing as a key player in the global semiconductor market.

He noted India's significant steps, such as joining Pax Silica and launching the National Critical Minerals Mission, to ensure a resilient supply chain and technology leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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