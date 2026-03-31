India's Semiconductor Surge: Bridging Sanand and Silicon Valley

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a crowd on Tuesday, underlined India's strategic move in the semiconductor industry with the inauguration of Kaynes Semicon's outsourced plant in Sanand.

Modi emphasized the importance of securing supply chains and boosting India's standing as a key player in the global semiconductor market.

He noted India's significant steps, such as joining Pax Silica and launching the National Critical Minerals Mission, to ensure a resilient supply chain and technology leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)