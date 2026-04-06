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Cross Identity Offers VISHWAAS AI Platform Free to Boost DPDP Act Compliance

Cross Identity introduces its AI-powered VISHWAAS AI platform at zero license cost for a limited time, facilitating Indian organizations' compliance with the DPDP Act. Designed to improve operational efficiency and readiness, the platform offers multilingual support and cryptographically verifiable consent records for streamlined governance and compliance execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:16 IST
Cross Identity Offers VISHWAAS AI Platform Free to Boost DPDP Act Compliance

Cross Identity, a prominent player in the field of converged Identity and Access Management, has unveiled an enticing offer for its AI-driven VISHWAAS AI platform. As part of its 25th-anniversary celebrations, the company announced that it will waive the license fee for organizations onboarding the platform before June 30, 2026. This initiative is aimed at fostering compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP Act) in India.

VISHWAAS AI is meticulously crafted to integrate assessment, execution, and security within a unified framework. It aids organizations in structuring and scaling their compliance mechanisms efficiently. The platform supports multilingual deployments across 22 Indian languages and includes cryptographically verified consent records, ensuring compliance during audits and legal reviews.

Industry reports indicate a notable gap in preparedness, with many enterprises lagging in updating privacy frameworks. Binod Singh, Founder & CEO of Cross Identity, emphasizes the need for execution over awareness. VISHWAAS AI aims to bridge this gap, offering a seamless pathway from compliance assessment to execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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