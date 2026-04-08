Xi Jinping's Vision: Revolutionizing China's Service Industry

In a strategic move to bolster China's service sector, President Xi Jinping has emphasized the need for a demand-driven approach, coupled with reforms and technological innovation.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, during a national service industry conference in Beijing, Xi outlined his vision for cultivating more 'China service' brands.

The focus will also be on pushing production-oriented services towards specialization and enhancing their value chain positions, signaling a transformative shift in the industry landscape.