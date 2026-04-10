Meta Pulls Ads Amid Legal Battle Over Social Media Addiction Claims

Meta Platforms announced on Thursday that it is withdrawing advertisements from Facebook and Instagram that aimed to recruit new plaintiffs in ongoing litigation. The lawsuits accuse Meta and other social media companies of making their platforms addictive for young users. Meta spokesperson Andy Stone stated that the company is actively defending itself in thousands of cases in both state and federal courts in California, prompting the removal of the ads.

This move comes after Meta suffered losses in two critical trials related to the allegations. A jury in Los Angeles recently found Meta and Alphabet's Google accountable for contributing to a young woman's depression and suicidal thoughts due to her addiction to Instagram and YouTube, awarding her $6 million in damages. Similarly, in New Mexico, jurors ordered Meta to pay $375 million for misleading users about the safety of its platform for young users and enabling the exploitation of children.

Currently, over 3,300 addiction-related lawsuits are awaiting trial in California state courts, with an additional 2,400 federal cases centralized in the state. These legal battles include claims by individuals, municipalities, states, and school districts. Despite denying the allegations, Meta is determined to ensure the safety of young users on its platforms.