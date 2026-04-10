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UK Officials Crack Down on Tech Firms Over Non-Consensual Image Sharing

The UK is warning tech executives they could face imprisonment if their platforms fail to remove non-consensual intimate images. The government's aggressive stance includes hefty fines or service bans. A legislative amendment seeks to hold tech leaders accountable to protect women's online safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-04-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 17:27 IST
UK Officials Crack Down on Tech Firms Over Non-Consensual Image Sharing
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In a bold move, the United Kingdom has issued a stark warning to technology executives, threatening them with personal liability and potential imprisonment should their platforms fail to remove intimate images shared without consent. This comes amid a wider discussion on online safety in Britain, with considerations to restrict social media access for teenagers under 16, aligning with Australia's approach.

The UK government, in February, mandated tech companies to erase non-consensual intimate images within 48 hours or face fines up to 10% of their global revenue, with the possibility of service blockade for non-compliance. The government is ramping up efforts by now suggesting that senior executives could be jailed for not adhering to Ofcom's enforcement guidance without justified reasons.

Outlining these stringent measures within an amendment to the Crime and Policing Bill, set for parliamentary debate, the UK underscores the unlawful nature of sharing such images. Despite laws, victims frequently find it difficult to permanently erase these images from the internet. Online safety minister Kanishka Narayan emphasizes that tech moguls are mandated to uphold this responsibility seriously, aiming to tighten controls and safeguard women and girls in an increasingly digital world where private content can easily be misused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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