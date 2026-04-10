Massachusetts Court Advances Child Protection Case Against Meta

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that Meta Platforms, owner of Instagram, must confront legal claims alleging it designed the social media platform to addict children. This unprecedented ruling highlights a state high court's stance on the protection of young users amid a federal law generally safeguarding internet companies from user-generated content lawsuits.

Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt, representing a unanimous court, clarified that the lawsuit spearheaded by Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell does not challenge Meta for user content, but for actions allegedly exploiting children's developmental vulnerabilities and misleading consumers about Instagram's safety.

The case is part of a broader national initiative to hold tech giants accountable, as seen in a recent landmark trial that penalized Meta and Google. The Massachusetts lawsuit is one of several ongoing litigation efforts, showcasing a shift in the judicial approach towards internet company accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)