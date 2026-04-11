OpenAI Acts Swiftly to Tackle Security Vulnerability

OpenAI announced on Friday that it has discovered a security issue tied to a third-party developer tool known as Axios. In response, the company is implementing measures to safeguard the certification of its macOS applications as legitimate OpenAI software.

The creator of ChatGPT confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest that user data was accessed, nor that its systems, intellectual property, or software were compromised or altered.

This proactive approach underscores OpenAI's commitment to security and user trust, ensuring that potential vulnerabilities are addressed swiftly and effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)