OpenAI Acts Swiftly to Tackle Security Vulnerability
OpenAI has detected a security concern related to a third-party tool, Axios, used in the certification of its macOS apps. The company assures that no user data was breached, and its systems remain uncompromised, as no evidence suggests any tampering with its software or intellectual property.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 07:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 07:34 IST
OpenAI announced on Friday that it has discovered a security issue tied to a third-party developer tool known as Axios. In response, the company is implementing measures to safeguard the certification of its macOS applications as legitimate OpenAI software.
The creator of ChatGPT confirmed that there is no evidence to suggest that user data was accessed, nor that its systems, intellectual property, or software were compromised or altered.
This proactive approach underscores OpenAI's commitment to security and user trust, ensuring that potential vulnerabilities are addressed swiftly and effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)