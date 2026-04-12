SpaceX's High Stakes: Losses, Valuation, and Moon Missions

SpaceX, renowned for its revolutionary contributions to space exploration, reportedly suffered nearly $5 billion in losses for 2025, according to The Information. Despite these setbacks, the company continues to foster high expectations on Wall Street, with potential valuations hinting at a staggering $1.75 trillion.

Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II mission captivated the nation as it marked humanity's return to the moon's vicinity after more than fifty years. The mission culminated in a successful splashdown off the Californian coast, forging national unity with widespread public engagement and interest.

In a different realm, researchers in Uganda are grappling with unusual violence within a chimpanzee group, showcasing how science can bring unexpected insights. Chimpanzees turned on each other in a surprising display of targeted aggression, resulting in 28 deaths and prompting new discussions about primate behavior.