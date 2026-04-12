Left Menu

SpaceX's High Stakes: Losses, Valuation, and Moon Missions

SpaceX faced significant financial challenges with a reported $5 billion loss in 2025 but remains a pivotal player in aerospace with ambitious plans, including advanced facility installations in Texas. Amidst these developments, NASA's Artemis II mission captivated a politically divided nation. Elsewhere, chimpanzees in Uganda surprised scientists by turning on each other violently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-04-2026 02:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 02:28 IST
SpaceX's High Stakes: Losses, Valuation, and Moon Missions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX, renowned for its revolutionary contributions to space exploration, reportedly suffered nearly $5 billion in losses for 2025, according to The Information. Despite these setbacks, the company continues to foster high expectations on Wall Street, with potential valuations hinting at a staggering $1.75 trillion.

Meanwhile, NASA's Artemis II mission captivated the nation as it marked humanity's return to the moon's vicinity after more than fifty years. The mission culminated in a successful splashdown off the Californian coast, forging national unity with widespread public engagement and interest.

In a different realm, researchers in Uganda are grappling with unusual violence within a chimpanzee group, showcasing how science can bring unexpected insights. Chimpanzees turned on each other in a surprising display of targeted aggression, resulting in 28 deaths and prompting new discussions about primate behavior.

TRENDING

1
Historic US-Iran Talks Amid Escalating Tensions

Historic US-Iran Talks Amid Escalating Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Swedish Triumph: Artemis Sails to Victory in First South American SailGP Race

Swedish Triumph: Artemis Sails to Victory in First South American SailGP Rac...

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as Iran and US Clash Over Strait of Hormuz Passage

Tensions Rise as Iran and US Clash Over Strait of Hormuz Passage

 United States
4
SpaceX's High Stakes: Losses, Valuation, and Moon Missions

SpaceX's High Stakes: Losses, Valuation, and Moon Missions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026