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Cyber Heist: ShinyHunters Breach Rockstar Games' Data

Hacking group ShinyHunters claims to have stolen nearly 80 million records from Rockstar Games by compromising data through Anodot and Snowflake platforms. This breach affects Grand Theft Auto and other popular titles' data metrics. The incident exposes security vulnerabilities in major global technology networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 03:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 03:42 IST
Cyber Heist: ShinyHunters Breach Rockstar Games' Data

A notorious hacking group, ShinyHunters, recently announced that it has stolen nearly 80 million records from Rockstar Games, famous for developing Grand Theft Auto. The breach was publicized on ShinyHunters' website, as reported by cybercrime research platform eCrime.ch.

In an online chat with Reuters, a representative of ShinyHunters revealed that the records were accessed through Rockstar's Snowflake data account, compromised by breaching Anodot, an AI-powered business analytics platform. Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive Software, based in New York, has not responded to requests for comment at this time.

Snowflake has clarified that the data breach did not originate from its platform directly, but due to Anodot's compromise. Meanwhile, Snowflake has disabled any user accounts connecting it to Anodot. This breach, reported by Bleeping Computer, includes sensitive data such as in-game revenue metrics related to Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. Other clients have also been targeted in similar attacks over the recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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