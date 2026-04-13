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Empowering Rural Women with Cybersecurity: The Launch of e-SafeHER

Reliance Foundation and C-DAC Hyderabad launch e-SafeHER, a cybersecurity awareness initiative aiming to empower one million rural women across India. Through training programs and community interventions, the program will enhance digital security skills, combining governmental expertise and community reach for impactful digital inclusion and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 19:29 IST
Empowering Rural Women with Cybersecurity: The Launch of e-SafeHER
Reliance Foundation and C-DAC launch e-SafeHER (Photo/Reliance Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Foundation has partnered with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Hyderabad to launch an innovative cybersecurity awareness program titled e-SafeHER. Aimed at empowering one million women in rural India, this initiative seeks to enhance digital security skills and boost confidence among women engaging with online platforms.

In association with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the program leverages C-DAC's technical expertise and Reliance Foundation's grassroots reach, particularly through women's Self-Help Groups, to build a robust cybersecurity framework. The effort is part of MeitY's Information Security Education and Awareness (ISEA) initiative, targeting increased digital engagement in rural regions.

e-SafeHER will lead to the training of 'Cyber Sakhis' - women who will be instrumental in disseminating cybersecurity education across communities. With multilingual content and peer-led strategies, the program aims for scalable, sustainable impact, empowering women to safely embrace the digital world while ensuring their livelihoods and personal security are not compromised.

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