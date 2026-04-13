Mythos AI: A New Threat to Banking Cybersecurity

Anthropic's new AI model, Claude Mythos Preview, is raising alarms in the banking sector. Announced on April 7, its advanced capabilities could dramatically enhance complex cyberattacks, posing significant challenges, experts warn.

The model is renowned for its coding skill, capable of identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities in legacy systems, a common feature in banking infrastructure, as stated by TJ Marlin, CEO of Guardrail Technologies.

The interconnected nature of the financial sector, reliant on the same vendors and solutions, magnifies potential risks. U.S., Canada, and Britain officials have met with banking leaders to address the potential disasters Mythos could unleash if misused.

(With inputs from agencies.)