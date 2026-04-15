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Iran's Covert Craft: Chinese Satellite Spy Tactics Revealed

Iran has secretly acquired a Chinese spy satellite, enhancing its ability to target U.S. military bases in the Middle East. The satellite, launched by China's Earth Eye Co., allows Iran's Revolutionary Guard to monitor key U.S. sites, further escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 10:40 IST
Iran's Covert Craft: Chinese Satellite Spy Tactics Revealed
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Iran has surreptitiously acquired a Chinese spy satellite, enhancing its capability to surveil U.S. military bases across the Middle East, according to a report by the Financial Times.

The satellite, named TEE-01B, was launched by China's Earth Eye Co. and was reportedly obtained by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force at the end of 2024. Citing leaked Iranian military documents, FT revealed that this satellite has been directed to focus on major U.S. military locations.

Images reportedly taken in March show these sites before and after missile strikes, adding to the complexity of regional geopolitics. While the report underscores a significant development in Iran's military capabilities, official confirmations from multiple national entities are still pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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