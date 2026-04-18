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Hathway Cable Faces Profit Decline Amid Leadership Transition

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd reported a significant profit drop, posting Rs 11.25 crore for Q4 FY26, down from Rs 34.8 crore the previous year. Revenue rose slightly by 6.37% to Rs 545.85 crore. Gurjeev Singh Kapoor is set to become CEO, following Tavinderjit Singh Panesar's term ending August 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 14:19 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 14:19 IST
Hathway Cable Faces Profit Decline Amid Leadership Transition
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Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, a key player in the cable and internet service industry, reported a staggering 67.7% drop in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 11.25 crore for the fourth quarter ending March 2026. This marks a significant decline from the Rs 34.8 crore profit recorded during the same period last year. The company's revenue from operations saw a slight increase of 6.37%, reaching Rs 545.85 crore in the March quarter, according to the company's official regulatory filing.

Despite the profit setback, revenue from Hathway's Cable TV business was reported at Rs 391.61 crore, and its broadband services contributed Rs 143.15 crore during Q4 of FY26. Total expenses for Hathway Cable climbed 6.6% to Rs 543.79 crore. The company's total income, including other income sources, saw a 3.6% rise to Rs 566.2 crore during the December quarter.

In other developments, Hathway Cable's board has announced the appointment of Gurjeev Singh Kapoor as Chief Operating Officer cum CEO designate, effective April 20, 2026. Kapoor is set to assume the role of CEO come September 1, 2026, succeeding the current CEO, Tavinderjit Singh Panesar, after his term concludes on August 31, 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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