'Flash Breaks Barriers: Humanoid Robot Smashes World Record!'

A Chinese humanoid robot named 'Flash' has made headlines by breaking a human world record for the marathon in Beijing. Developed by Shenzhen Honor' Smart Technology Development Co, the robot finished the half-marathon in an impressive 50 minutes and 26 seconds, setting a new technological milestone.

'Flash' competed alongside amateur runners, beating the previous human record held by Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo. This remarkable achievement was reported during the 2026 Beijing E-Town half-marathon, where over 100 teams from countries like China, Germany, France, and Brazil participated.

The race featured two participation modes: remote control and autonomous navigation. Approximately 40 percent of teams chose autonomous navigation, a decision encouraged to support future application scenarios in daily life. 'Flash's success showcases significant progress in autonomous navigation technology within robotics.

(With inputs from agencies.)