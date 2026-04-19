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Touchdown Triumph: New Glenn Rocket Booster Makes Historic Landing

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket booster successfully landed after its launch, marking a milestone for the company by reusing a booster. Launching from Cape Canaveral, it carried AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite to low-Earth orbit, enhancing Blue Origin's competitive stance in commercial space ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 19:11 IST
Touchdown Triumph: New Glenn Rocket Booster Makes Historic Landing
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Blue Origin achieved a significant milestone as its New Glenn rocket booster successfully landed post-launch, marking the company's first successful reuse of a booster.

The New Glenn rocket, lifting off from Cape Canaveral, carried AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird 7 satellite to low-Earth orbit, occurring after a precise flight window initiation on Sunday.

With this accomplishment, Blue Origin is poised to compete vigorously in the commercial space launch sector, setting the stage for further advancements with its newly proposed New Glenn 9x4 variant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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