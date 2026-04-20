Controversy Brews Over NSA's Use of Mythos AI Tool

The United States National Security Agency has adopted Anthropic's Mythos Preview AI tool, even as the Pentagon has flagged the company with a formal supply-chain risk designation, Axios reported Sunday.

The adoption of the Mythos Preview model appears to be expanding within the agency, according to sources cited by Axios. Attempts to verify this information with Reuters proved unfruitful, as Anthropic, the NSA, and the Department of Defense did not promptly respond to inquiries made outside of regular business hours. The NSA operates under the umbrella of the Defense Department.

In a significant development last week, U.S. President Donald Trump's administration conferred with Anthropic's CEO in their first collaborative dialogue since earlier disputes between the Pentagon and the AI company over model deployment strategies. These talks occur amid escalating concerns that the latest Mythos model may enhance the capabilities of cyberattacks due to its advanced coding and autonomous functionalities.