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Strengthening Ties: EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement Boosts Brazil-Germany Relations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emphasized closer economic cooperation between Brazil and the European Union at the Hanover industrial fair. They celebrated the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, seeking better collaboration on technology, raw materials, and eliminating trade tariffs to spur development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanover | Updated: 20-04-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 01:03 IST
Strengthening Ties: EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement Boosts Brazil-Germany Relations
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German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have expressed a mutual desire for solidifying economic relations between Brazil and the European Union. Their meeting took place at the opening of the Hanover industrial fair where they welcomed the activation of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement.

Merz emphasized commitment to a multilateral order and a preference for a rules-based system with minimal tariffs. Lula highlighted Brazil, this year's partner country at the distinguished industrial fair, as an essential supplier of raw materials, positioning Brazil as a reliable global economic partner.

Lula spotlighted Brazil's vast untapped mineral potential, with the world's largest reserves of niobium and significant deposits of graphite, rare earths, and nickel. He stressed the importance of using these resources to jumpstart economic and social progress, pushing for increased technology transfer and processing capacities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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