Apple explains why watchOS 27 drops support for Apple Watch series 6, 7, 8 and Ultra

Apple has explained its decision to end watchOS 27 support for five Apple Watch models, saying the move is necessary to deliver the performance required for new artificial intelligence-powered features and an upgraded Siri experience. The company confirmed that the Apple Watch Series 6, Series 7, Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and the original Apple Watch Ultra will not receive watchOS 27.

As per Mac Rumours, these devices will continue to receive security updates but will not gain access to the latest software features. The decision marks a significant shift for the Apple Watch lineup, with Apple effectively ending support for three years' worth of devices in a single software update, an unprecedented move for the product category.

As per Mac Rumours, Cait Dooley, Apple Watch and Health product marketing manager, said the cutoff was driven by performance considerations. "With every software release across every single one of our platforms, we always want to ensure that you have the best experience, so we make power and performance a priority. The great new features in watchOS, including the capabilities of Siri AI and the new tap gesture, work best with the processing power that is in Apple Watch Series 9 and later, Ultra 2 and later, and SE 3," he explained.

Dooley also clarified that older Apple Watch models paired with iPhones running the latest software will continue to function normally and receive security updates. Apple is positioning watchOS 27 as a major step forward for Siri on the wrist.

According to David Clark, senior director of watchOS software engineering, one of the software update's key goals is to "expand the intelligence story on Apple Watch and make it a true co-partner to Apple Intelligence." Clark noted that the Apple Watch is often "the most convenient way to interact with Siri" because it remains accessible throughout the day and can be used in situations where a user's hands are occupied.

"We really wanted to make sure the Siri experience is a singular and consistent experience, whether I decide to ask Siri on my wrist a question, or whether I have my phone in my hand and I decide to interact with Siri there. We really wanted to feel like it's one Siri, that has access to your data and is able to personalize it in a consistent way," he said. To illustrate the vision, Clark described a scenario in which a user asks Siri on their Apple Watch for a recipe's ingredients while shopping.

The same information can later be accessed on an iPhone in a more readable format, creating a seamless cross-device experience. Clark described this capability as a "superpower." watchOS 27 is currently available as a developer beta. Apple is expected to release a public beta next month, ahead of the software's official launch in the fall. (ANI)