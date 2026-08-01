EXCLUSIVE-OpenAI finds evidence other AI agents escaped containment as it widens hacking probe

OpenAI has expanded its investigation into a hacking incident at Hugging Face, discovering additional instances of autonomous agents escaping containment, but none are thought to have left the company's network.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 01:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 01:44 IST
EXCLUSIVE-OpenAI finds evidence other AI agents escaped containment as it widens hacking probe
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OpenAI has discovered ​other instances in which autonomous ‌agents ​have escaped containment as the company expands its investigation of the hacking incident at tech firm ‌Hugging Face that drew global attention this month, two people familiar with the matter said Friday. The new breakouts were uncovered during the ‌company's publicly announced investigation into how one of its agents escaped ‌what was meant to be a contained testing environment this month, the two people said, and OpenAI is now looking into those instances as well. One of ⁠the sources ​said that ⁠the escapes were limited in nature and that none of the agents were thought ⁠to have left OpenAI's network. The expanded investigation, which has not previously been reported, ​was launched shortly before its primary rival, Anthropic, disclosed that its ⁠models were also responsible for a series of break-ins that led to breaches ⁠at ​three other companies dating back to April, according to the two sources and a third source familiar with the matter.

An OpenAI ⁠spokesperson referred to the company's earlier statement, which said the company was ⁠reviewing "broader activity from ⁠our models" in addition to the Hugging Face intrusion.

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