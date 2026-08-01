Latvia closes border with Belarus, interior minister says

Latvia has closed its border with Belarus for "technical reasons," directing travelers to use alternative routes, following a previous closure in 2023 due to irregular migration concerns.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2026 02:25 IST
Latvia closes border with Belarus, interior minister says
  • Country:
  • Latvia

​Latvia ​has closed ‌its border with ​Belarus, Interior Minister Janis ‌Dombrava said on Friday.

In a post on social ‌media platform X, Dombrava ‌said the border had been closed for "technical reasons" and urged travellers ⁠to ​use ⁠alternative routes.

Latvia closed the Silene ⁠border crossing with Belarus ​in 2023, citing pressure from ⁠irregular migration that Riga says was ⁠orchestrated ​by Minsk. Paternieki has since remained ⁠the only operating crossing between the ⁠two ⁠countries.

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