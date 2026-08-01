Latvia closes border with Belarus, interior minister says
Latvia has closed its border with Belarus for "technical reasons," directing travelers to use alternative routes, following a previous closure in 2023 due to irregular migration concerns.
- Country:
- Latvia
Latvia has closed its border with Belarus, Interior Minister Janis Dombrava said on Friday.
In a post on social media platform X, Dombrava said the border had been closed for "technical reasons" and urged travellers to use alternative routes.
Latvia closed the Silene border crossing with Belarus in 2023, citing pressure from irregular migration that Riga says was orchestrated by Minsk. Paternieki has since remained the only operating crossing between the two countries.