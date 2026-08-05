SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business

SpaceX reported on Tuesday a 92% rise in revenue for the April-June quarter, in its first earnings ​since going public, buoyed by strong growth in its Starlink satellite-internet ​and AI businesses. It reported revenue of $7.8 billion, compared with $4.1 billion ‌a ​year earlier.

The company's stock has declined 8% since its record-breaking initial public offering in June that valued the company at about $1.75 trillion. The stock could face additional pressure from the expiry of SpaceX's post-IPO lock-up period starting on Thursday, ‌which may unleash a wave of insider and early-investor shares on the market. Starlink and SpaceX's broader connectivity operations remain the company's primary financial engine, underpinning CEO Elon Musk's push to build an AI-first business that extends beyond renting compute capacity to developing frontier models, consumer and enterprise software, and, eventually, data centers in space.

The company's satellite-internet unit has ‌continued to expand its global subscriber base, aided by launches of additional satellites and a growing range of consumer, enterprise, aviation, maritime and government services. But that ‌expansion has come with tradeoffs: average revenue per user (ARPU) has dropped as SpaceX has entered more international markets and rolled out lower-priced plans.

Investors are watching whether SpaceX can maintain growth while improving the economics of its network, particularly as it spends heavily to expand coverage, increase capacity and develop direct-to-device mobile services. SpaceX's AI business, which includes xAI, Grok, and social-media platform X, and a rapidly expanding data ⁠center operation, has ​been its biggest area of investment. ⁠The business is generating revenue from compute contracts with Anthropic, Alphabet's Google and Reflection AI, though a portion of its recurring revenue has yet to be recognized.

Operating losses at the AI business have ⁠mounted, and SpaceX has cautioned that the AI unit will require sustained investment before it can generate profits consistently. Starship, SpaceX's next-generation reusable rocket system, is yet to enter commercial service but ​is expected to enable deployment of higher-bandwidth Starlink satellites and orbital AI-computing infrastructure.

The company's ability to turn Starship into a reliably reusable vehicle is central ⁠to its longer-term strategy. Investors have closely watched for updates on testing progress, launch cadence, reusability milestones and the vehicle's satellite-deployment capabilities. Separately, SpaceX said that it had partnered with Nvidia to use its chips in ⁠the ​Starmind AI1 orbital compute satellites.

The space segment, which includes commercial launches, government missions and development of Starship remains a significant source of costs and uncertainty. While launch activity for Falcon — SpaceX's partially reusable workhorse rocket — has remained robust, revenue can vary with the mix of internal Starlink deployments, commercial customer missions and government contracts.

In recent years, ⁠SpaceX has increasingly prioritized launches for its own satellite network over third-party payloads, while continuing to absorb significant costs tied to Starship's development. Investors will also be keen ⁠to hear Musk's comments on a potential ⁠merger between SpaceX and Tesla after a Wall Street Journal report last week that executives at his electric-vehicle company had been told to prepare for a separation of its China business ahead of a potential deal.

Musk dismissed the report as "fake ‌news," but he had previously ‌declined to rule out the possibility, citing growing overlap between the companies.