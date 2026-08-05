EXCLUSIVE-Sysco has stopped buying iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms and Mexico amid US cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO says

​Sysco, the ‌biggest U.S. food ​distributor, has stopped ‌buying iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms and from ‌Mexico due to the ‌U.S. cyclosporiasis outbreak, CEO Kevin Hourican said on ⁠Tuesday.

An ​FDA ⁠investigation has linked the ⁠outbreak to iceberg lettuce served ​at Taco Bell restaurants ⁠and sourced from privately ⁠held ​Taylor Farms operations in central ⁠Mexico. However, authorities are still ⁠looking ⁠for other potential sources.