SoftBank books lower Q1 profit, gain on Intel stake

SoftBank Group reported an 18% drop in first-quarter profit, but still booked a significant investment gain of 1.86 trillion yen, mainly from its stakes in Intel and ByteDance.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 13:33 IST
SoftBank books lower Q1 profit, gain on Intel stake
  • Country:
  • Japan

SoftBank Group posted a smaller-than-expected 18% drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, buoyed by a gain on its stake in chipmaker ‌Intel , even as it recorded no valuation gain from its holdings in ChatGPT developer OpenAI. The investment and technology conglomerate booked record net income of more than 5 trillion yen ($31.70 billion) last year, boosted by the rising value of its ChatGPT holdings.

With corporate exposure to ‌the AI boom in focus around the world, investors are focusing their attention on the finances of Masayoshi Son's SoftBank ‌as he bets big on AI. Net income in the April to June period was 347.3 billion yen. SoftBank booked an investment gain of 1.86 trillion yen in the quarter, with the biggest contributor its shareholding in Intel, whose shares have rallied. Intel is run by Son ally Lip-Bu Tan and SoftBank made ⁠an investment ​in the chipmaker last year as ⁠it underwent restructuring. SoftBank also booked a gain on its stake in TikTok parent, ByteDance. FORTUNES CLOSELY TIED TO OPENAI SoftBank's fortunes have become closely tied to ⁠OpenAI, which is preparing for an initial public offering that may be held off until next year.

SoftBank's cumulative investment in OpenAI is set to ​reach $64.6 billion by October for a stake of around 13%. The total investment gain stands at $45 billion. SoftBank said it ⁠agreed a $10 billion loan in August with financial institutions using its OpenAI stake as collateral. Talks for a loan had earlier stalled over difficulty in valuing OpenAI, ⁠as ​it is a private company, Reuters reported last month.

Son has sold off assets, including holdings in Nvidia and T-Mobile, as he bets on AI-related companies. While SoftBank secured a $40 billion bridging loan to cover its investment commitments in 2026, the facility will ⁠expire in March 2027, at which point SoftBank will have to pay it back or refinance.

In the second half of 2026, SoftBank ⁠has committed to investing a ⁠further $20 billion in OpenAI as well as $5.4 billion to acquire ABB's robotics business and $3.1 billion to acquire digital infrastructure investor DigitalBridge. SoftBank's net asset value hit a record high in June but had fallen ‌back to 58.3 ‌trillion yen as of August 5.

($1 = 157.7500 yen)

TRENDING

1
Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

Michigan primary tests direction of U.S. Democratic Party

United States
2
Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' inflation

Fed's Schmid calls for tighter monetary policy to tamp down on 'too high' in...

United States
3
Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Russian attacks kill one in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, trigger fires

Ukraine
4
Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil downgrades diplomatic ties with Argentina after Milei insults Lula

Brazil

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Botswana's Rising VAT Gap Exposes Compliance Crisis, IMF Calls for Smarter Tax Enforcement

North Macedonia Could Unlock 14% Higher GDP by Closing Gender Employment Gap: World Bank

How AI Can Strengthen Inclusive Education Across the Global South

Digital Finance and Farm Diversification Can Cushion Climate Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026