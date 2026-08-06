SoftBank's first-quarter income falls 18%

SoftBank Group reported an 18% fall in first-quarter net income, with a net income of 347.3 billion yen, beating a forecast of 148.4 billion yen.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 12:06 IST
SoftBank's first-quarter income falls 18%
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  • Japan

‌Japanese technology ​investor SoftBank Group booked ‌an 18% fall in first-quarter net income, it ‌said on Thursday. Net income ‌for the April-June quarter was 347.3 billion ⁠yen ($2.20 ​billion), ⁠beating a forecast of ⁠148.4 billion yen by ​four analysts surveyed by LSEG. The ⁠result compares to ⁠a ​profit of 421.8 billion yen ⁠in the same period a ⁠year ⁠earlier. ($1 = 157.7800 yen)

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