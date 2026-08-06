SoftBank's first-quarter income falls 18%
SoftBank Group reported an 18% fall in first-quarter net income, with a net income of 347.3 billion yen, beating a forecast of 148.4 billion yen.
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese technology investor SoftBank Group booked an 18% fall in first-quarter net income, it said on Thursday. Net income for the April-June quarter was 347.3 billion yen ($2.20 billion), beating a forecast of 148.4 billion yen by four analysts surveyed by LSEG. The result compares to a profit of 421.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 157.7800 yen)
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