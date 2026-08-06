SoftBank's first-quarter income falls 18%

‌Japanese technology ​investor SoftBank Group booked ‌an 18% fall in first-quarter net income, it ‌said on Thursday. Net income ‌for the April-June quarter was 347.3 billion ⁠yen ($2.20 ​billion), ⁠beating a forecast of ⁠148.4 billion yen by ​four analysts surveyed by LSEG. The ⁠result compares to ⁠a ​profit of 421.8 billion yen ⁠in the same period a ⁠year ⁠earlier. ($1 = 157.7800 yen)