Space-Eyes Goes Public: New Leadership to Steer AI-Powered Growth

Drone technology firm Space-Eyes, supported by Eric Trump, is set to appoint seasoned professionals to its board as it prepares to go public via a SPAC merger. The strategic board includes experts in national security, defense manufacturing, mergers, and finance, aiming to bolster the company’s development and global sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 17:30 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 17:30 IST
Space-Eyes Goes Public: New Leadership to Steer AI-Powered Growth

Drone technology pioneer Space-Eyes, with backing from Eric Trump, is gearing up for a public debut through a merger with McKinley Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). This strategic move will see the formation of a robust board, including a retired Delta Force officer and former Morgan Stanley banking chief.

Valued at $638 million, Space-Eyes aims to expand its reach in AI-powered geospatial intelligence and counter-drone technologies. The board appointments intend to enhance the firm's expertise in national security and defense manufacturing as it scales operations, manufactures with external partners, and initiates worldwide sales.

The board will feature notable figures like U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Jim Reese, investment veteran Terry Meguid, and academic Harbir Singh. Eric Trump, as a strategic adviser and major investor, has been pivotal in board candidate introductions, aiming to boost Space-Eyes in meeting the growing demand for military intelligence and defense innovations.

TRENDING

1
Germany Seeks Extradition Over Berlin Gun Stash Incident

Germany Seeks Extradition Over Berlin Gun Stash Incident

Global
2
China's Largest EV Recall: Safety Over Style in the Auto Industry

China's Largest EV Recall: Safety Over Style in the Auto Industry

Global
3
Rugby Legal Battle: High Court Allows Neurological Injury Lawsuits to Continue

Rugby Legal Battle: High Court Allows Neurological Injury Lawsuits to Contin...

Global
4
Antonelli Dominates Dutch Grand Prix Practice as Zandvoort Bids Farewell

Antonelli Dominates Dutch Grand Prix Practice as Zandvoort Bids Farewell

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI, Data and Cloud Tech Are Giving Renewable Energy Firms a Resilience Edge

One Health Moves Beyond Policy Talk Into Real-World Risk Response

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026