Space-Eyes Goes Public: New Leadership to Steer AI-Powered Growth

Drone technology pioneer Space-Eyes, with backing from Eric Trump, is gearing up for a public debut through a merger with McKinley Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). This strategic move will see the formation of a robust board, including a retired Delta Force officer and former Morgan Stanley banking chief.

Valued at $638 million, Space-Eyes aims to expand its reach in AI-powered geospatial intelligence and counter-drone technologies. The board appointments intend to enhance the firm's expertise in national security and defense manufacturing as it scales operations, manufactures with external partners, and initiates worldwide sales.

The board will feature notable figures like U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Jim Reese, investment veteran Terry Meguid, and academic Harbir Singh. Eric Trump, as a strategic adviser and major investor, has been pivotal in board candidate introductions, aiming to boost Space-Eyes in meeting the growing demand for military intelligence and defense innovations.