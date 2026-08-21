Powerus Secures $22.3 Million Deal for Cutting-Edge Counter-Drone Tech

Powerus, a leading U.S. manufacturer of drones and radars, has announced securing a commercial contract valued at approximately $22.3 million. The deal involves supplying state-of-the-art counter-drone technology, specifically focused on safeguarding vital oil and gas infrastructure across the Middle East.

In a strategic move to secure energy assets, Powerus will implement an advanced networked counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS). This system will enhance detection, tracking, classification, and early warning capabilities against potential aerial threats.

The implemented technology will offer operators a unified command-and-control system, providing a comprehensive view of potential threats, thus bolstering security and operational efficiency at the customer's operations center.