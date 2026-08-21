Powerus Secures $22.3 Million Deal for Cutting-Edge Counter-Drone Tech

Powerus, a U.S. drone and radar manufacturer, announced a $22.3 million contract to deliver counter-drone technology for safeguarding oil and gas facilities in the Middle East. This deployment will feature advanced networked systems for threat detection and offer a comprehensive aerial threat overview via a command-and-control system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2026 01:12 IST | Created: 21-08-2026 01:12 IST
Powerus Secures $22.3 Million Deal for Cutting-Edge Counter-Drone Tech

Powerus, a leading U.S. manufacturer of drones and radars, has announced securing a commercial contract valued at approximately $22.3 million. The deal involves supplying state-of-the-art counter-drone technology, specifically focused on safeguarding vital oil and gas infrastructure across the Middle East.

In a strategic move to secure energy assets, Powerus will implement an advanced networked counter-unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS). This system will enhance detection, tracking, classification, and early warning capabilities against potential aerial threats.

The implemented technology will offer operators a unified command-and-control system, providing a comprehensive view of potential threats, thus bolstering security and operational efficiency at the customer's operations center.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Massive AI Investment: Navigating Superpowers in the Digital Age

Brazil's Massive AI Investment: Navigating Superpowers in the Digital Age

Global
2
U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Cuba Amid Rising Tensions

U.S. Tightens Sanctions on Cuba Amid Rising Tensions

Global
3
Chilling Discoveries: Expanding Platelet Storage and Cancer Vaccine Breakthrough

Chilling Discoveries: Expanding Platelet Storage and Cancer Vaccine Breakthr...

Global
4
Exploring the Infinite: New Space Developments Push Boundaries

Exploring the Infinite: New Space Developments Push Boundaries

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Europe Turns to MENA and Africa in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Healthcare AI Is Moving Beyond Real-World Data With Big Opportunities and Bigger Questions

From Farmer to Farmer: How Climate Knowledge Really Travels

Vancomycin Dosing: Why Timing and AUC May Matter More

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026