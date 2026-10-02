Apple confirms iPhone Duo’s foldable display cover layer can be replaced

Apple has revealed that the nano-texture cover layer placed over the inner display of the iPhone Duo can be removed and replaced, giving owners an option to refresh the layer if it wears down or the display crease becomes more visible over time.

ANI | Updated: 02-10-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 18:48 IST
Apple confirms iPhone Duo’s foldable display cover layer can be replaced
iPhone Duo (Photo/apple). Image Credit: ANI

Apple has revealed that the nano-texture cover layer placed over the inner display of the iPhone Duo can be removed and replaced, giving owners an option to refresh the layer if it wears down or the display crease becomes more visible over time. According to MacRumors, Apple vice president of hardware engineering Kate Bergeron disclosed the detail in an interview that, “It's actually replaceable, which is a really nice thing for the customer that you can peel off that layer and get a new one.”

The cover layer is designed to help hide the crease running through the middle of the foldable inner display. Bergeron said Apple carried out a “significant amount of engineering work” to keep the layer in good condition for as long as possible.

However, the company will allow the layer to be replaced if it eventually wears down or the crease becomes more noticeable. In the US, customers with AppleCare+ coverage for the iPhone Duo can have the cover layer replaced for USD 19, according to Apple's website.

Apple has not yet disclosed the price for customers without coverage. The replacement is likely to be handled through Apple Stores and Apple Authorised Service Providers.

It remains unclear whether Apple will allow customers to remove and replace the layer themselves. The iPhone Duo is set to enter pre-orders on Friday, October 16, at 5 am Pacific Time (5:30 pm IST), with the device scheduled to launch in stores on Friday, October 23. (ANI)

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