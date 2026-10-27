Instagram tests 90-minute horizontal videos

On Monday, Instagram announced that it is testing out video lengths of up to 90 minutes with select creators in the US.

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2026 09:36 IST
Instagram tests 90-minute horizontal videos
Instagram logo (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Instagram is exploring new features to expand its role in digital entertainment, including support for long-form videos such as podcasts. On Monday, Instagram announced that it is testing out video lengths of up to 90 minutes with select creators in the US.

The product, called Features, is aimed at podcasters, comedians and other long-form creators, with the ability to refer viewers to the full video from the short-form reels on the platform, which are typically around three minutes or less, as per The Hollywood Reporter. “What you’re now going to be able to do is, you see a clip of a podcast that you love, you can just click and continue watching or watch the full video, and you’ll be able to dive in and see the whole thing because creators are going to be able to link these Reels to their overall feature,” said Tessa Lyons, VP product at Instagram.

Instagram has already been testing the feature with creators in Brazil and has a plan to expand to tens of thousands of creators in the U.S. The videos will also be recommended to users on Instagram’s Explore page and in other areas. Early creators involved in the test include podcast host and Skims co-founder Emma Grede; beauty and fashion creator Monet McMichael; Preston Rakovsky, who interviews New Yorkers about love and relationships; and football content creator Donald De La Haye.

Features will be available on mobile, but the goal is to carry the viewing experience over to Instagram for TV, which launched last year with Samsung, Fire TV and Google TV and is now expanding to Apple TV in the U.S. as part of Instagram’s move into more of the entertainment landscape. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

"Libya cannot remain a corridor for illegal migration": Trump 

Global
2
Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bolsonaro

Brazilian media projects Lula to win presidential runoff against Flávio Bols...

Global
3
80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth time

80-year old Left leader Lula da Silva elected Brazil President for fourth ti...

Global
4
Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in Mumbai on State visit to India

Liechtenstein's Acting Head of State Hereditary Prince Alois arrives in M...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Nature Save the Planet? UNEP Reveals Why Global Climate and Biodiversity Efforts Are Failing

Africa's Refugee Crisis Is Reshaping Economies, but the Real Costs May Surprise You, IMF Finds

Uncertain Jobs, Unequal Odds: South Korea’s Pandemic Findings on Suicide Attempts

The AI Readiness Paradox: Oil Wealth Offers No Clear Shortcut to Higher Worker Productivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026