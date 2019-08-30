BITM to host three-day film fest on space to mark moon landing

Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) here will host a three-day film festival on space with National Geographic from September 2 to 5 to mark the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2. The spacecraft will make the moon landing on September 7.

The festival will feature films on Mangalyaan, Apollo missions to the Moon, Mission Pluto and Mission Saturn, before culminating with live screening of the moon landing of Chandrayaan 2, a statement by National Geographic said here on Friday. Entry for the festival is free and people can watch these films in two slots a day, it said.

Former NASA astronaut Jerry Leninger will be present at BITM during the live screening of the landing from 12.30 am onwards on September 7, the release said..

