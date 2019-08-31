Mi Band 4 India launch delay: Market flooded by doubtful 'imported' units

The Mi Band 4 was launched in many countries in mid-June itself but its launch in India has been delayed by Xiaomi for more than 2 months now. Loyal Indian fans are eager to get their hands on the product despite many other alternatives being available in the market. The reason for that is the trust that the company has earned over the years.

But many other companies are using it for their advantage and selling "imported" units through online as well as offline channels. Many of these are duplicates and are not really manufactured by Xiaomi, and even the sellers that are offering genuine Mi Band 4 are selling it at higher prices. These units are also not covered under Xiaomi warranty.

Mi Band 4 is an amazing fitness band, it offers a 0.95-inch color AMOLED display and a host of useful fitness tracking features like steps tracking, activity tracking, sleep tracking and much more. Mi Band 4 also gives you a wide variety of band faces to choose from, something that was missing in Mi Band 3.

The closest competitor to Mi Band 4 is Honor Band 5, which has already launched in India and is available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 2,599. The biggest advantage than Xiaomi has over Honor is its aggressive pricing.

Even the earlier generation Honor Band 4 offered a color display and few more features than black-and-white Mi Band 3 but Xiaomi's offering still remains relevant due to its price.

Mi Band 4 is also expected to be priced aggressively in India, especially now that Honor Band 5 has already been launched. Xiaomi is expected to price the band between Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000.