Researchers build shape-shifting 'roboats'

A fleet of autonomous, shape-shifting robotic boats promise a new way of navigation in Amsterdam's winding canal system.

ANI Amsterdam
Updated: 31-08-2019 22:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The robotic boats, called 'roboats' are part of an ongoing project between MIT and the Amsterdam Institute of Advanced Metropolitan Solutions. As Cnet reports, the aquatic robots are equipped with sensors, GPS setups, cameras, thrusters, and microcontrollers.

The sensors allow them to make connections with other roboats and assemble into various floating structures like Tetris. The potential use could be to form pop-up bridges over the canal for transportation or host food or flower markets through the city. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Netherlands
