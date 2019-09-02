SD 855 Plus, 64MP camera, 4500mAh battery: Vivo NEX 3, NEX 3 5G specs leaked

Chinese phone maker Vivo, last week, confirmed that it will launch its next flagship smartphone Vivo NEX 3 and it's variant Vivo NEX 3 5G in September. Vivo's Product Manager Li Xiang also shared pictures of Vivo NEX 3, the third variant of the NEX family, with a bezel-free and notch-less display and a dual-curved edge on a dark background.

However, new leaks suggest that the Vivo NEX 3 will boast a 6.89-inch waterfall display with 1080x 2256-pixel resolution, 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio to offer an immersive viewing experience to users and an in-display fingerprint for fast unlocking experience. The phone will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, the most advanced mobile platform to date, that offers a clock speed of up to 2.96GHz and enhanced GPU performance. To recall, the Snapdragon 855+ Plus was unveiled in mid-July and supports 5G connectivity to deliver cutting-edge cellular performance, superior coverage and all-day battery life in premium 5G-enabled devices.

On the imaging front, the Vivo NEX 3 will feature a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera (central rising) and triple rear camera setup in a circular module that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary lens and a pair of 13-megapixel secondary and tertiary sensors. As far as memory is concerned, the phone will come with 8GB/12GB RAM coupled with 128GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage and will run on Android 9 Pie.

Image Credit: Gizmochina

The Vivo NEX 3 will be equipped with a 4500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. As already unboxed and tested by YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss, the upcoming next-generation flagship device will also replace physical power and volume control buttons with virtual buttons that use Touch Sense technology, which integrates capacitive touch and pressure-sensing. It will also include a secondary power button, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Type-C port